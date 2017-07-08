Orioles' Wade Miley: Holds Twins to one run Saturday
Miley (4-7) allowed one run on eight hits and three walks while striking out four over 5.2 innings to earn the victory Saturday against the Twins.
Miley allowed plenty of baserunners, but the only damage he sustained was a solo shot to Miguel Sano, as he earned his fourth victory of the campaign. This was the first time in seven outings that fewer than four runs crossed the plate against him, and with a 4.97 ERA, he's a difficult player to trust in fantasy lineups. He'll make his next start at a time yet to be determined after the All-Star break.
