Orioles' Wade Miley: Recognizes need for change
Miley, who's been hammered for 29 runs over his last 20.1 inning, acknowledged that his pitching is out of sorts and needs adjustments, Andrew Gruman of MLB.com reports.
Command has been Miley's Achilles heel of late, leading the lefty to a string of inefficient outings laced with deep counts and free passes. "You just have to keep grinding," Miley said. "You have to just keep working in the bullpen and just look for something to click. When it clicks, hopefully you can get headed in the right direction. I feel really good in my sides and in between, but it is just not translating, for whatever reason." Miley has fallen a long way since owning a 2.82 ERA after allowing just one earned run over seven innings against Boston on June 1. He'll get one more crack to right the ship before the break, but at this point, owners should look for more promising arms to deploy after the Midsummer Classic.
More News
-
Orioles' Wade Miley: Rocked in loss to Brewers•
-
Orioles' Wade Miley: Falls to Jays on Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Wade Miley: Musters just five innings in loss Thursday•
-
Orioles' Wade Miley: Offense paves way for third win•
-
Orioles' Wade Miley: Another clunker Monday•
-
Orioles' Wade Miley: Chased early Wednesday•
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...