Miley, who's been hammered for 29 runs over his last 20.1 inning, acknowledged that his pitching is out of sorts and needs adjustments, Andrew Gruman of MLB.com reports.

Command has been Miley's Achilles heel of late, leading the lefty to a string of inefficient outings laced with deep counts and free passes. "You just have to keep grinding," Miley said. "You have to just keep working in the bullpen and just look for something to click. When it clicks, hopefully you can get headed in the right direction. I feel really good in my sides and in between, but it is just not translating, for whatever reason." Miley has fallen a long way since owning a 2.82 ERA after allowing just one earned run over seven innings against Boston on June 1. He'll get one more crack to right the ship before the break, but at this point, owners should look for more promising arms to deploy after the Midsummer Classic.