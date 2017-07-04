Orioles' Wade Miley: Rocked in loss to Brewers
Miley (3-7) allowed seven runs on seven hits and two walks across 1.2 innings in Monday's loss to the Brewers. He struck out two.
Miley was under duress early and often in this one, allowing five runs on four hits and two walks in the first inning before seeing another pair of runs come home in the second as he was removed with two outs. The left-hander has fallen on hard times after a solid start to the season, posting an 11.28 ERA over his last six starts to push his seasonal mark up to 5.20. Miley will look to stop the bleeding in his next start Saturday against the Twins.
