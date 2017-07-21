Miley allowed five runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out just three batters through five innings during Thursday's win over Texas. He didn't factor into the decision.

The southpaw entered with a 10.19 ERA through his previous eight starts, and things didn't get much better Thursday. Miley now sports a 5.58 ERA and 1.82 WHIP for the season, so outside of helping in the strikeouts column (8.0 K/9), he provides very little fantasy value. The lefty projects to face the Rays at Tropicana Field in his next start.