Miley will start Sunday in New York, MASN's Roch Kubatko reports.

He was not expected to get a second start this week, but the Orioles will take advantage of off days to go with a four-man rotation with the hopes of activating Chris Tillman on May 2. Miley will face Jordan Montgomery and will no longer be in line for two starts next week.

