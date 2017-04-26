Orioles' Wade Miley: To start Sunday
Miley will start Sunday in New York, MASN's Roch Kubatko reports.
He was not expected to get a second start this week, but the Orioles will take advantage of off days to go with a four-man rotation with the hopes of activating Chris Tillman on May 2. Miley will face Jordan Montgomery and will no longer be in line for two starts next week.
