Miley struck out 11 over eight superb innings against the Reds on Thursday night, allowing just one run on two hits and a walk, though he didn't receive a decision.

It's early, but Miley has been awfully hard to hit, compiling a stunning 24:8 K:BB while allowing only eight base knocks over his first 19 innings. Obviously, there's some BABIP luck at play there, but the advanced stats like this version of Miley; if he keeps striking batters out like he has in his last two starts, he could experience a lot of success. Of course, he's 30 years old and never shown any sign of being this kind of stud pitcher, so don't plunge headlong in fantasy.