Miley will take the hill for Saturday's game against the Twins, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Miley was knocked around for his worst appearance of the season during Monday's loss to the Brewers, but manager Buck Showalter will give him the ball for another opportunity this weekend. Showalter stated that Chris Tillman wasn't as prepared as he would've liked heading into the game, so Miley drew the start heading into the All-Star break.