Orioles' Welington Castillo: Announced as member of Dominican Republic roster for WBC
Castillo will play for the Dominican Republic in next month's World Baseball Classic, Enrique Rojas of ESPN Deportes reports.
The Orioles' new catcher was a surprise inclusion on the Dominican Republic roster that was announced Wednesday. Castillo, who signed a one-year deal worth $6 million this offseason with a player option in 2018, must now grow comfortable with the club's pitchers on a shortened spring training timetable. Pitchers and catchers report early next week, with the first workouts on Feb. 14, but Castillo will only have a couple weeks to get acquainted with his new staff before leaving to join the national team. This development is more likely to have a fantasy impact on Baltimore's pitching stats than it will on Castillo, however.
More News
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Lands with Orioles on one-year deal•
-
Welington Castillo: Non-tendered by Diamondbacks•
-
Diamondbacks' Welington Castillo: Held out Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Welington Castillo: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Welington Castillo: Out of Thursday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Welington Castillo: Gets night off Tuesday•