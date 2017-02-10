Castillo will play for the Dominican Republic in next month's World Baseball Classic, Enrique Rojas of ESPN Deportes reports.

The Orioles' new catcher was a surprise inclusion on the Dominican Republic roster that was announced Wednesday. Castillo, who signed a one-year deal worth $6 million this offseason with a player option in 2018, must now grow comfortable with the club's pitchers on a shortened spring training timetable. Pitchers and catchers report early next week, with the first workouts on Feb. 14, but Castillo will only have a couple weeks to get acquainted with his new staff before leaving to join the national team. This development is more likely to have a fantasy impact on Baltimore's pitching stats than it will on Castillo, however.