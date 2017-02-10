Orioles' Welington Castillo: Announced as member of Dominican Republic
Castillo will play for the Dominican Republic in next month's World Baseball Classic, Enrique Rojas of ESPN Deportes reports.
The Orioles' new catcher was a surprise inclusion on the Dominican Republic roster that was announced Wednesday. Castillo, who signed a one-year deal worth $6 million with a player option in 2018, must now grow comfortable with the club's pitchers on a shortened timetable. Pitchers and catchers report to spring training early next week, with the first workout on February 14. But Castillo will only have a couple weeks to get acquainted with O's pitchers before leaving for the national team. This development is more likely to have a fantasy impact on the team's pitching staff than it will on Castillo.
More News
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Lands with Orioles on one-year deal•
-
Welington Castillo: Non-tendered by Diamondbacks•
-
Diamondbacks' Welington Castillo: Held out Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Welington Castillo: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Welington Castillo: Out of Thursday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Welington Castillo: Gets night off Tuesday•