Castillo will play for the Dominican Republic in next month's World Baseball Classic, Enrique Rojas of ESPN Deportes reports.

The Orioles' new catcher was a surprise inclusion on the Dominican Republic roster that was announced Wednesday. Castillo, who signed a one-year deal worth $6 million with a player option in 2018, must now grow comfortable with the club's pitchers on a shortened timetable. Pitchers and catchers report to spring training early next week, with the first workout on February 14. But Castillo will only have a couple weeks to get acquainted with O's pitchers before leaving for the national team. This development is more likely to have a fantasy impact on the team's pitching staff than it will on Castillo.