Castillo (knee) is starting behind the plate and batting seventh Friday against the Rays.

Castillo missed the last two games with a left knee sprain, but said he felt much better Friday after going through his regular pregame routine. The veteran backstop will be looking to improve upon a dismal month at the plate that has him batting just .189 with 18 strikeouts over 53 at-bats. Chris Tillman will serve as his battery mate on the mound.