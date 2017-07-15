Orioles' Welington Castillo: Blasts ninth homer of 2017 on Friday
Castillo went 1-for-4 with a solo homer and a walk Friday against the Cubs.
Castillo clubbed his ninth bomb of the campaign to put the Orioles on the board in the third inning of a losing effort. Overall, he's offered a decent batting average to go along with a decent amount of pop at a catcher position that is often difficult for fantasy owners to find a solid option.
