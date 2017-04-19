Castillo went 2-for-4, including his third double of the season, and scored a run Tuesday in Cincinnati.

The O's new catcher is off to a strong start with a .333 (13-for-39) batting average through his first 10 games. Castillo, who's averaged nearly 19 home runs per 162 games over his career, has yet to go yard for his new team, though. However, he offers above-average power for a backstop, and the deep flies should start popping up as the campaign rolls along.