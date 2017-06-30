Castillo (knee) is "cautiously optimistic" that he'll be able to return to the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Rays, Eduardo Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports.

He was scratched from Thursday's lineup after tweaking his knee when he slipped on a dugout step on his way out to the field to warm up. Encina notes that Castillo will be further evaluated Friday when the team returns to Baltimore, at which point Castillo's status should come into full focus. Caleb Joseph would get the start behind the plate if Castillo is given an extra day off, however.