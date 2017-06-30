Orioles' Welington Castillo: Dealing with left knee sprain
Castillo was scratched from Thursday's lineup due to a left knee sprain, MASN's Steve Melewski reports.
He was penciled into the lineup for Thursday's series finale after getting the day off Wednesday, but manager Buck Showalter plugged in Caleb Joseph at catcher after the Orioles finished up their pregame batting practice session. There's still no word on the severity of Castillo's sprain, but the backstop has been banged up with a litany of injuries over the last month. If Castillo is held out Friday, Joseph would likely get the start again behind the plate.
