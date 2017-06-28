Castillo is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

Despite sitting out Sunday against the Rays ahead of Monday's off day before returning to the lineup for Tuesday's series opener, Castillo will pick up rest for the third time in four days. The Orioles haven't indicated that Castillo is dealing with any sort of injury, so it's possible manager Buck Showalter wanted to give the heavily-used backstop a more extended breather. Caleb Joseph will step in to handle the catching duties.