Orioles' Welington Castillo: Gets day off Wednesday
Castillo is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Blue Jays.
Despite sitting out Sunday against the Rays ahead of Monday's off day before returning to the lineup for Tuesday's series opener, Castillo will pick up rest for the third time in four days. The Orioles haven't indicated that Castillo is dealing with any sort of injury, so it's possible manager Buck Showalter wanted to give the heavily-used backstop a more extended breather. Caleb Joseph will step in to handle the catching duties.
More News
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Receives day off Sunday•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Launches eighth home run Saturday•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Back in lineup Thursday•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Nursing shoulder injury•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Sits out Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Homers in Thursday's loss•
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...