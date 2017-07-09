Orioles' Welington Castillo: Heads to bench Sunday
Castillo is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.
Castillo is mired in a multi-week slump with just three hits in his previous 30 at-bats and will head to the bench in favor of Caleb Joseph. With the All-Star break beginning Monday, a five-day rest may help awaken Castillo's silent bat.
