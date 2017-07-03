Castillo is nursing a sore foot, but he'll start at catcher and bat seventh in Monday's series opener against the Brewers, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Castillo hurt himself after taking a foul ball off the foot in his most recent game Saturday against the Rays. The injury came just a few days after Castillo got over a sprained left knee, so the impending All-Star break couldn't come at a better time for the backstop. It's not expected that Castillo will have his workload affected by the injuries this week, though he'll likely sit out two of the Orioles' seven contests for routine maintenance.