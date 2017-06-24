Orioles' Welington Castillo: Launches eighth home run Saturday
Castillo went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer Saturday against the Rays.
Castillo crushed his eighth bomb of the campaign to put the Orioles on the board in the second inning of a road victory. With a .284 batting average along with a .462 slugging percentage, he's been a strong fantasy player at the catcher position.
