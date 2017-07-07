Orioles' Welington Castillo: Not in Friday's lineup
Castillo is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Twins.
Castillo will receive a breather following two straight starts behind the plate. In his place, Caleb Joseph draws the catching duties while batting eighth.
