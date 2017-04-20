Orioles' Welington Castillo: Out of lineup Thursday
Castillo is not in the lineup Thursday against the Reds.
Castillo will head to the bench as Caleb Joseph takes over behind the dish. The 29-year-old is off to a nice start this season, slashing .326/.341/.419 through 11 games.
More News
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Bumps average to .333 through 10 games•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Receives off day Friday•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Dropped from lineup Sunday•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: First Oriole to reach three hits•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Returning to spring games this week•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Returns to action Sunday•
-
Podcast: Buying or Selling
We know Washington and Texas have already changed closers, so is St. Louis next? Not all of...
-
Waivers: Garrett, Vargas make cases
Amir Garrett is widely owned by now, but not Jason Vargas. Scott White touches on them and...
-
Prospects: Is Meadows the answer?
Austin Meadows would seem like a logical choice to step in for the suspended Starling Marte,...
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...