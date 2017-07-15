Play

Castillo is not in the lineup Saturday against the Cubs.

Castillo will get a standard day off after going 1-for-4 with a home run during Friday night's loss to Chicago. In his place, Caleb Joseph will catch and bat eighth in the order.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast