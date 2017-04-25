Castillo is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Rays.

Castillo had a solid game Monday as he went 1-for-4 with a double and scored a run. He'll get the night off after playing two consecutive games. With Castillo out, Caleb Joseph will start behind the dish and hit ninth.

