Orioles' Welington Castillo: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Castillo is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Rays.
Castillo had a solid game Monday as he went 1-for-4 with a double and scored a run. He'll get the night off after playing two consecutive games. With Castillo out, Caleb Joseph will start behind the dish and hit ninth.
