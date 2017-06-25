Castillo will get the day off for Sunday's game against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

He has played the past three games and will receive a standard day of rest in favor of Caleb Joseph, who is behind the plate while batting seventh Sunday. Castillo will likely be back in the lineup Tuesday following Baltimore's scheduled day off.

