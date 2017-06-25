Orioles' Welington Castillo: Receives day off Sunday
Castillo will get the day off for Sunday's game against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
He has played the past three games and will receive a standard day of rest in favor of Caleb Joseph, who is behind the plate while batting seventh Sunday. Castillo will likely be back in the lineup Tuesday following Baltimore's scheduled day off.
More News
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Launches eighth home run Saturday•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Back in lineup Thursday•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Nursing shoulder injury•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Sits out Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Homers in Thursday's loss•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Returns from disabled list, batting seventh•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...