Orioles' Welington Castillo: Scratched from Thursday's lineup
Castillo was scratched from Thursday's game against the Blue Jays, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
It's unclear what forced Castillo out of the lineup at this point, but it will mark his second straight game on the bench. He should be considered day-to-day until more is known about his condition. In the meantime, Caleb Joseph will start behind the dish in his place.
