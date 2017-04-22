Castillo is out of the liineup for Saturday's game against the Red Sox.

Caleb Joseph will draw in behind the plate to catch the left-handed Jayson Aquino in place of Castillo. Saturday marks Castillo's second absence from the lineup in the last three games, and both of those absences have come when the Orioles had lefties on the mound. Still, Castillo's bat will keep him in the lineup over Joseph most days.