Orioles' Welington Castillo: Sitting out Tuesday
Castillo is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Brewers.
Castillo was able to play in Monday's series opener despite nursing a sore foot, and though it isn't believed that the catcher suffered a setback during the contest, he'll get a day off as manager Buck Showalter looks to limit his workload with the All-Star break nearing. Caleb Joseph will substitute in behind the dish for Castillo.
