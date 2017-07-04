Castillo is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Brewers.

Castillo was able to play in Monday's series opener despite nursing a sore foot, and though it isn't believed that the catcher suffered a setback during the contest, he'll get a day off as manager Buck Showalter looks to limit his workload with the All-Star break nearing. Caleb Joseph will substitute in behind the dish for Castillo.

