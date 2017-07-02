Orioles' Welington Castillo: Takes seat Sunday
Castillo is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rays.
It's a routine day off for Castillo, who caught the first two games of the series and recorded one hit over seven at-bats. Caleb Joseph will be behind the plate Sunday and bat seventh.
More News
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Back in lineup Friday•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: "Cautiously optimistic" for Friday return•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Dealing with left knee sprain•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Scratched from Thursday's lineup•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Gets day off Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Receives day off Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...