Castillo is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Rangers.

It's presumably a routine off day for Castillo following a stretch of three starts in as many days, during which he recorded four hits in 11 at-bats. Caleb Joseph will step in behind the plate, catching for Orioles starter Kevin Gausman.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast