Orioles' Zach Britton: Activated from DL

Britton (forearm) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Wednesday.

Manager Buck Showalter suggested Britton could be eased back into the Baltimore bullpen after being sidelined since early May with the left forearm strain, but it shouldn't take long before he takes back closing duties from Brad Brach, who performed well in his stead. Britton looked sharp during his eight minor-league rehab appearances and has gone 5-for-5 in save opportunities while delivering a 1.00 ERA in nine innings with the big club this season in between two stints on the DL. Assuming his forearm prevents no further issues the rest of the season, Britton should reenter the tier of elite fantasy closers.