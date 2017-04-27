Orioles' Zach Britton: Aiming for Sunday return

Britton (forearm) will pitch Friday at Double-A Bowie and could be activated from the DL on Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASN reports.

Although he is eligible to return from the DL, Britton won't be activated before Sunday in New York. After Friday's outing, the Orioles will decide whether he needs another outing in the minors. The closer hasn't pitched since April 14 in Toronto. He's allowed one run in seven innings and gone five-for-five chances, but he's also surrendered 10 hits and walked three batters.