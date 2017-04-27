Orioles' Zach Britton: Aiming for Sunday return
Britton (forearm) will pitch Friday at Double-A Bowie and could be activated from the DL on Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASN reports.
Although he is eligible to return from the DL, Britton won't be activated before Sunday in New York. After Friday's outing, the Orioles will decide whether he needs another outing in the minors. The closer hasn't pitched since April 14 in Toronto. He's allowed one run in seven innings and gone five-for-five chances, but he's also surrendered 10 hits and walked three batters.
Orioles' Zach Britton: Needs rehab assignment
Orioles' Zach Britton: Set for bullpen session Wednesday
Orioles' Zach Britton: Feels good after playing catch Monday
Orioles' Zach Britton: Scheduled to throw Monday
Orioles' Zach Britton: Will visit hand specialist Monday
Orioles' Zach Britton: No ligament damage
