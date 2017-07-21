Orioles' Zach Britton: Allows two runs in non-save spot
Britton allowed two runs on two hits and a walk during the ninth inning of Thursday's win over Texas.
Britton entered with a four-run lead, so while the game was never in real jeopardy, the outing still can't be spun positively. The southpaw had pitched a scoreless frame in five of his previous six outings since returning from the disabled list, but there is definitely reason for concern considering the severity of the forearm injury that cost him the majority of the first half of the season. Britton is also a prime candidate to be dealt before the trade deadline, so more uncertainty looms.
