Orioles' Zach Britton: Avoids arbitration

Britton agreed to a one-year, $11.4 million contract with the Orioles on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

Britton has established himself as one of the premier closers in the game over the past couple years, and now he's being paid like one. The lefty went nearly four months without allowing a run last season, using an unprecedented combination of strikeouts (9.9 K/9) and groundballs (80 percent groundball rate) to keep opposing offenses in check.