Orioles' Zach Britton: Could be eased into closing duties

Manager Buck Showalter hinted Tuesday that Britton (forearm) will likely be eased back into the closer's role once he's activated from the 60-day disabled list Wednesday, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports. "We'll move towards returning [Britton] to that role," Showalter said. 'We'll see what [Wednesday's] game allows us to do."

Showalter admitted that in an ideal world, he'd prefer to ease Britton back into the fold with a lower-leverage situation, but it remains to be seen if that opportunity will be presented in the next day or two. Regardless, it seems inevitable that Britton will recapture closing duties before long after converting 47-of-47 save chances a season ago, meaning that incumbent closer Brad Brach will soon settle back into a setup role and lose a good deal of his fantasy relevance in the process. Britton looked sharp during his eight-game rehab assignment across multiple affiliates, posting a 1.13 ERA and 9:3 K:BB in eight innings.