Orioles' Zach Britton: Expected to return Tuesday
Britton (forearm) will join the Orioles Tuesday in Milwaukee barring any last-minute setbacks, Eduardo Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports.
Britton allowed just one run on four hits over seven minor league rehab innings. He looked like he was back in top form, so expect him to slide right back into Baltimore's closer's role as soon as he is activated.
