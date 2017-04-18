Orioles' Zach Britton: Feels better Tuesday

Britton (forearm) said that his ailing forearm is already feeling better Tuesday, Eduardo Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Although the stud closer appears to have dodged any major injuries, he's still unsure if he'll be able to return on the first day he can be activated from the DL (April 26). Britton was examined by team doctors Monday and doesn't expect to throw for another couple days, so look for a firmer return timetable once he's able to get back to throwing.