Orioles' Zach Britton: Feels good after playing catch Monday

Britton (forearm) said he felt good after playing catch at 90 feet Monday, MASN Sports' Roch Kubatko reports.

In addition, Britton threw a few pitches off flat ground, but still hasn't done any mound work since landing on the disabled list April 16. The Orioles haven't determined if Britton will be ready to come off the DL when eligible Wednesday, but that could be determined once he's reevaluated Tuesday. While Britton has been sidelined, Brad Brach has stepped in as the club's primary closer, converting all three of his save chances.