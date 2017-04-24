Orioles' Zach Britton: Feels good after playing catch Monday
Britton (forearm) said he felt good after playing catch at 90 feet Monday, MASN Sports' Roch Kubatko reports.
In addition, Britton threw a few pitches off flat ground, but still hasn't done any mound work since landing on the disabled list April 16. The Orioles haven't determined if Britton will be ready to come off the DL when eligible Wednesday, but that could be determined once he's reevaluated Tuesday. While Britton has been sidelined, Brad Brach has stepped in as the club's primary closer, converting all three of his save chances.
More News
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Scheduled to throw Monday•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Will visit hand specialist Monday•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: No ligament damage•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Headed for precautionary MRI•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Feels better Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Not expected to need MRI•
-
Can an improved Gallo stick?
Joey Gallo is showing signs of real improvement, and it's an exciting development for a player...
-
Podcast: Talking Mad weekend
After three weeks of Fantasy Baseball, Eugenio Suarez is the top third baseman and Joey Gallo...
-
Is Lindor a power threat now?
Francisco Lindor is hitting more flyballs than ever, and it has helped him tap into more power,...
-
Waivers: Add raking Conforto
He finally has a clear opportunity, and you shouldn't miss out on it. Michael Conforto is on...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...