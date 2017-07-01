Orioles' Zach Britton: Feels good prior to last rehab outing
Britton (forearm) will pitch for Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, followed by his return to the Orioles, barring any setbacks, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.
Britton said that he feels "major-league ready" following his last rehab appearance Sunday and is expected to rejoin Baltimore during their series in Milwaukee. The closer has pitched well during his six minor-league outings, posting a 1.50 ERA with a 0.83 WHIP while knocking the rust off prior to his return.
More News
