Orioles' Zach Britton: Finishes off Jays for fourth save
Britton nailed down his fourth save of the season despite giving up a hit, walking one batter and throwing a wild pitch in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jays.
Britton's command continues to evade him in the early weeks of the campaign. His 4:3 K:BB through six innings is very unlike what the closer has shown in recent years. Regardless, Britton remains a perfect 4-for-4 in save opportunities while not allowing a run through six appearances.
More News
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Picks up third save Saturday•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Looks better in second save•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Picks up first save Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Struggling to find form•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Gives up two runs in spring debut•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Scheduled for spring debut Tuesday•
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...