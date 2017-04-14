Orioles' Zach Britton: Finishes off Jays for fourth save

Britton nailed down his fourth save of the season despite giving up a hit, walking one batter and throwing a wild pitch in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Britton's command continues to evade him in the early weeks of the campaign. His 4:3 K:BB through six innings is very unlike what the closer has shown in recent years. Regardless, Britton remains a perfect 4-for-4 in save opportunities while not allowing a run through six appearances.