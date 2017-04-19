Orioles' Zach Britton: Headed for precautionary MRI

Britton (forearm) will get a precautionary MRI on Friday, the Baltimore Sun's Eduardo A. Encina reports.

The Orioles are saying this is precautionary and that Britton would have received an MRI when the team returned home this weekend regardless of how he felt, but this is still slightly concerning. Britton said Tuesday that his arm felt better, but we won't have a good idea when he will be activated until after the MRI results are released this weekend. Brad Brach and Darren O'Day are sharing the ninth-inning duties in Britton's absence.