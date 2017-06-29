Orioles' Zach Britton: Heads to High-A Frederick

Britton (forearm) travels to High-A Frederick for his next rehab appearance Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Britton provided a stellar outing with Double-A Bowie on Thursday, striking out two of the three batters he faced in just 14 pitches. Following his appearance with Frederick, the closer will pitch Sunday for Triple-A Norfolk. If all goes well between now and then, Britton may find himself back up in the majors with Baltimore by the beginning of next week.

