Orioles' Zach Britton: Hits DL with forearm strain

Britton was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday due to a strained left forearm, Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Britton, who has converted all five of his save opportunities to date this season, complained of the soreness in his most recent appearance Friday, so the Orioles decided it was best to temporarily shut down their star closer. Manager Buck Showalter indicated that he hopes 10 days will be all Britton needs to recover, but the Orioles should have a better idea about the severity of his soreness within a few days. In the meantime, the Orioles figure to take a committee approach to the ninth inning, with high-performing relievers Brad Brach, Darren O'Day and Mychal Givens all candidates to pick up save opportunities in the interim.