Orioles' Zach Britton: In line to return Wednesday

Britton (forearm) said he expects to be activated from the 60-day disabled list ahead of Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The right-hander had previously been hopeful to return from the DL on Tuesday, but the Orioles elected to give him an extra day to recover from his eighth and final minor-league rehab appearance Monday at High-A Frederick. Britton reported no renewed soreness in his left forearm following the outing, and after surrendering only one run over eight innings and striking out nine batters, it looks like he could be ready to step back into closing duties right away. If that's indeed the case, Brad Brach, who has racked up 15 saves this season while Britton has been sidelined, who settle back into the eighth-inning role he filled effectively in 2016.