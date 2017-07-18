Orioles' Zach Britton: Nearing return to closer role?
Britton may be nearing a return to the closer role, MLB.com reports. "I'm not sure [when I'll be used in save situations]," Britton said after Sunday's game. "[Manager Buck Showalter] had mentioned the every-other-day thing, but I would assume if we got some winnable games, I'll throw later and kind of hang around for a save situation."
Britton seems to be nearing a return to his pre-injury form -- after giving up two runs in his second outing back, Britton has turned in three straight scoreless appearances. Brad Brach got another save opportunity Monday and successfully converted for his 16th save, but once Britton's every-other-day restrictions are lifted, we could see Britton reclaim ninth-inning duties. There is also a chance Britton could be moved prior to the trade deadline. Until this situation is settled, both Britton and Brach will remain worthwhile holds in the vast majority of leagues.
