Orioles' Zach Britton: Needs rehab assignment
Britton (forearm) will be sent on a minor-league rehab assignment Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN reports.
Although he's eligible to return from the 10-day DL Wednesday, the Orioles want to make sure he's fully healthy before activating him. He'll throw a bullpen session tomorrow, which will likely determine the length of his rehab assignment. if all goes well, it seems he could return to the Orioles early next week. Brad Brach will continue to fill in as the Orioles' primary closer while Britton remains sidelined.
More News
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Set for bullpen session Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Feels good after playing catch Monday•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Scheduled to throw Monday•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Will visit hand specialist Monday•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: No ligament damage•
-
Orioles' Zach Britton: Headed for precautionary MRI•
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Can an improved Gallo stick?
Joey Gallo is showing signs of real improvement, and it's an exciting development for a player...
-
Podcast: Talking Mad weekend
After three weeks of Fantasy Baseball, Eugenio Suarez is the top third baseman and Joey Gallo...
-
Is Lindor a power threat now?
Francisco Lindor is hitting more flyballs than ever, and it has helped him tap into more power,...