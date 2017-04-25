Orioles' Zach Britton: Needs rehab assignment

Britton (forearm) will be sent on a minor-league rehab assignment Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN reports.

Although he's eligible to return from the 10-day DL Wednesday, the Orioles want to make sure he's fully healthy before activating him. He'll throw a bullpen session tomorrow, which will likely determine the length of his rehab assignment. if all goes well, it seems he could return to the Orioles early next week. Brad Brach will continue to fill in as the Orioles' primary closer while Britton remains sidelined.