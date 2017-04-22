Orioles' Zach Britton: No ligament damage

An MRI of Britton's forearm and elbow showed no damage, Rich Dubroff of Pressboxonline.com reports. "Looked good. They did everything. Elbow looked really good. That bodes well obviously down the road. They found what they thought they would find," manager Buck Showalter said.

It's odd Dubroff has been the only person to report Britton's MRI results so far, and there was no follow-up regarding when Britton would return, but assuming the MRI was in fact clean, we'd imagine Britton would be back sooner rather than later.