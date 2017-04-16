Orioles' Zach Britton: Not expected to need MRI

Britton (forearm) is not currently scheduled to undergo an MRI, Steve Melewski of MASN Sports reports.

The Orioles' closer will travel with the team for their upcoming series in Cincinnati. He was placed on the disabled list Sunday due to a strain in his pitching forearm, but the fact that Britton isn't expected to need an MRI is a positive sign. Britton also told reporters after Sunday's game that his forearm strain is closer to his wrist than his elbow, according to Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun. In any case, Britton will be unavailable until April 26 at the earliest, meaning that Brad Brach or Darren O'Day will fill in at closer for the time being.