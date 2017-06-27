Orioles' Zach Britton: Progressing in rehab assignment

Britton (forearm) had no issues after tossing one inning in a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on Monday, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Britton continues to show progress in his long recovery from a forearm strain and a timetable appears to be forming in regards to a return. The next step for the closer will be another outing with Bowie on Thursday, before moving to High-A Frederick on Friday and finally Sunday with Triple-A Norfolk. All indications are that Britton feels good thus far, so a return to the Orioles' bullpen next week is certainly probable.