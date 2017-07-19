Orioles' Zach Britton: Ready to close

Britton will return to his role as closer, according to manager Buck Showalter, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Britton was nearing his return to the ninth-inning job over the past few days, and is now officially set as the Orioles closer. Showalter stated that he will earn the next opportunity and has pitched well over the course of his last four appearances, allowing just five baserunners through four innings of work. During the next couple weeks, Showalter may choose to keep taking it easy on Britton as he works his way back to 100 percent following the DL stint (forearm), but it appears as though Britton will be the top dog moving forward.