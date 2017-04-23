Orioles' Zach Britton: Scheduled to throw Monday

Britton will play catch from 90 feet on Monday in his latest progression from a strained left forearm, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Britton's condition has improve to the point where he no longer feels discomfort, and an MRI on his elbow and arm didn't reveal any structural damage. The Orioles scheduled an appointment on Monday with a hand specialist as the "final piece," in manager Buck Showalter's words, before Britton is cleared to kick it into full gear.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories