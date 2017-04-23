Orioles' Zach Britton: Scheduled to throw Monday
Britton will play catch from 90 feet on Monday in his latest progression from a strained left forearm, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Britton's condition has improve to the point where he no longer feels discomfort, and an MRI on his elbow and arm didn't reveal any structural damage. The Orioles scheduled an appointment on Monday with a hand specialist as the "final piece," in manager Buck Showalter's words, before Britton is cleared to kick it into full gear.
