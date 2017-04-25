Orioles' Zach Britton: Set for bullpen session Wednesday

Britton (forearm) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.

Britton is first eligible to come off the 10-day disabled list Wednesday, but it sounds like the Orioles want to see how he performs in his return to mound work before bringing him back into the fold. If his session Wednesday goes well, the Orioles could potentially activate him over the weekend rather than sending him out on a minor-league rehab assignment. Brad Brach will continue to serve as the Orioles' primary closer for as long as Britton is out.